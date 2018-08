Stack-On’s Table Top Safe has an auto-open feature and two live-action locking bolts. The compact, secure safe with padded interior stores personal belongings and up to three handguns and two ammo boxes. It’s DOJ approved and offers electronic or biometric lock capabilities. The safe measures 6.5H x 11.75W x 16L inches.

(800) 323-9601

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/stack-on-products-company