New for 2018, StealthGearUSA introduces its patent pending Inside The Waistband (IWB) Handcuff Carrier. The single-stack design is a new and innovative method of carrying handcuffs that evenly distributes weight for maximum comfort and concealment. Worn anywhere along the belt line, the IWB Handcuff Carrier is an effective and secure platform for carrying handcuffs discreetly and comfortably all day, every day.

(801) 407-4239

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/stealthgearusa