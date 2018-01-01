Steiner Optics ShadowQuest

New ShadowQuest binoculars from Steiner offer 96 percent light transmission for optimum light-gathering optics. The binoculars are offered in 8×56 and 10×56 with Steiner’s proprietary Diamond Night lens coating formula to provide unsurpassed clarity in low light. Both include the new Steiner Lumiclip that glows with just enough light to help hunters easily locate binoculars in the dark. A wide field of view and Sports-Auto-Focus feature allows the binoculars to be used with one hand once the eyepieces are set. The extremely rugged models are submersible to 16 feet.

(888) 550-6255

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/steiner-optics