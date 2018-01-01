Steyr Arms RFP

The Steyr RFP is a .22 LR rimfire pistol with a 10-round magazine capacity. It has a single-action trigger and a synthetic grip frame. The RFP has a trigger safety, magazine safety and drop safety (firing-pin safety). It also has a limited trigger access lock and a manual safety with a decocking function. The action is a recoil-operated blow-back system. The RFP weighs 1.33 lbs. and has a 4-inch barrel with an overall length just under 7 inches.

