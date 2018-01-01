The Streamlight PolyTac X USB is a 600-lumen tactical light system providing a multi-fuel design offering the versatility of charging options. The system allows for recharging with the all-new Streamlight 18650 lithium-ion battery with an integrated micro USB charging port. LED charge indicators are built into the battery top. The PolyTac X will also run on two, 3-volt CR123 batteries or an 18650 rechargeable lithium-ion cell. TEN-TAP programming lets the user choose the order of operating modes — high, medium, low and strobe settings. It’s IPX7 rated waterproof to 1 meter.

(800) 523-7488

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/streamlight-inc