Streamlight TLR-7 & TLR-8

Streamlight has added two low-profile models to its line of TLR rail-mounted tactical lights, the TLR-7 and TLR-8. Powered by a single 3 Volt CR2 lithium battery, the TLR-7 and TLR-8 deliver 500 lumens. The TLR-7 offers two lighting modes (LED only or LED strobe), each with a run time of 1.5 hours. In addition, the TLR-8 also offers a 640-660nm red laser. The light can be deployed in Laser-Only mode; in LED-Only mode; or in dual mode, using both light sources. Run times are 1.5 hours in LED-Only, LED and Laser, and strobe modes, and 18 hours in Laser-Only mode. The TLR-7 and TLR-8 weigh 2.40 and 2.64 oz. respectively; both measure 2.15 inches in length.

(800) 523-7488

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/streamlight-inc