Striplin Custom Gunworks has expanded its line of Ruger products with the addition of its Mark IV 22/45 Thumbrest. Machined from billet aluminum, it requires no permanent modification to the frame, installs in minutes and creates a solid grip. The Thumbrest helps provide consistent hand positioning and control muzzle flip. It includes a new trigger pin and front lug screw.

(479) 883-4003

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/striplin-custom-guns