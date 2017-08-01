Suing Seattle And Winning: The People’s Right To Know

By Dave Workman

When the City of Seattle adopted its controversial “gun violence tax” in the summer of 2015, then-City Council President Tim Burgess predicted it the tax would bring in revenues totaling between $300,000 and a half-million dollars annually.

The money was ostensibly to be used to finance “gun violence” research and prevention programs, proponents said. In late December 2015, the Second Amendment Foundation, National Rifle Association, National Shooting Sports Foundation and two local retailers sued the city, setting an historic precedent. It’s the first time all three organizations have partnered in a single legal action. The tax charges $25 per gun sold, plus a nickel for each round of centerfire ammunition and two cents for each round of rimfire.

The tax drove one major gun retailer out of the city, to relocate elsewhere. His customers are still coming from Seattle, but the sales tax revenue goes elsewhere.

Months after the tax took effect, this writer — in my day job as a working journalist — filed a Public Records Act (PRA) request with the city for the first-quarter tax returns. I figured that the public deserved to learn whether the city’s projections were correct. After all, while the lawsuit against the tax is in progress, the city hasn’t spent any of the revenue money, instead reportedly taking $275,000 from the city’s general fund to start those research and prevention projects. Like it or not, that put every taxpayer in the city on the playing field, so everybody had a dog in this fight.

The city stubbornly withheld the tax revenue, claiming privacy concerns for the gun dealer taxpayers. The back-and-forth continued into the late summer of 2016, at which point, after consulting with Alan Gottlieb, SAF founder and publisher of TheGunMag.com (formerly GUN WEEK), we sued for the information, asserting that the city’s refusal violated the PRA. The case was called Workman v. City of Seattle.

This past spring, the city tried to squeak out of the dilemma by reporting that it had received “less than $200,000.” That wasn’t good enough because it left a lot of wiggle room.

As it turned out, other journalists and news agencies had also requested the revenue information, only to get the same answer I got. This wasn’t a “gun” issue, it was textbook First Amendment stuff; the kind of thing I learned about in journalism classes when I attended the University of Washington…well into the last century. This is what it’s all about: The public’s right to know.

Civil court actions of this nature drag out. In this case, it took 377 days for King County Superior Court Judge Lori K. Smith to rule from the bench that the city was wrong. She smacked them with a nominal fine of $1 a day (it could have been much worse under the law) and ordered the city to pay the attorney fees.

The city, it appears, was way off in its projection. Their take for all of 2016 was closer to $100,000 and at this writing I’m still waiting for the exact figure.

Gottlieb told a reporter for another publication that the gun tax has produced a big negative for the city. Seattle is out the attorneys’ fees, has lost thousands of dollars in B&O taxes because one big gun store has moved out of the city — taking the revenue with it — and it has to shell out the fine.

Another reporter asked me if I felt “vindicated.” Not really. Felt like I was just doing my job.

Colorado, Other States Jump In Concealed Carry

The Colorado Springs Gazette, using data from the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC), recently reported a remarkable surge in the number of concealed carry licenses in the Centennial State.

The newspaper said the number of active permits jumped 56 percent, to 388,646 by April 30 and Colorado isn’t alone in the hike.

According to USA Today, there are approximately 1.15 million active carry licenses in Texas — one of three states with over a million licensed armed citizens — and the Arizona Department of Public Safety reported at this writing that there are now 318,988 active licenses in the Grand Canyon State. Washington State’s Department of Licensing reported 596,948 concealed pistol licenses, and the number has continued to rise all year long, same as in 2016. The Michigan State Police number as of Aug. 1 was 616,941 active permits. That’s more than 3 million active carry permits and licenses in just five states.

We discussed the CPRC’s report back on July 28. Right now, there are an estimated 16.3 million licensed citizens, and that may be on the shy side.

Federal Ammunition

Federal Has New Handgun Ammo For Practice, Protection

Federal Ammunition recently announced a new line of handgun ammunition dubbed “Train + Protect,” with loads for both practice and personal protection.

There are 115-grain offerings in 9mm, 180-grain loads in .40 S&W and 230-grain choices in .45 ACP. All are topped with Federal Versatile Hollow Point (VHP) bullets. They come in either 50- or 100-count boxes.

This ammunition should already be on dealer shelves.

‘That’s How We Are In Texas’

An unidentified 60-year-old Harris County, Texas woman showed some Lone Star “hospitality” to a couple of armed home intruders on Aug. 1.

She fatally shot one of them and the other ran outside, leaped over a fence and disappeared, according to WTSP News, the local Fox affiliate. It was their bad luck, as indicated by a neighbor who told a reporter matter-of-factly, “That’s really how we are. That’s just Texas…If you’re going to go into someone’s home, you’re going to get shot.”

Well, take that, you varmint!

