SureFire 2211 Wristlight

SureFire introduces the 2211 WRISTLIGHT. When strapped to the support-side wrist, the 2211 aligns with a handgun held in a standard two-handed grip to project light as needed. LED output is generated in three levels: 300, 60 and 15 lumens. The output sequence is programmable to go from high to low or from low to high. Additional features include an adjustable nylon band, fuel gauge indicating remaining batter power and rechargeable lithium-ion battery (with included micro-USB cable).

(800) 828-8809

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/surefire-llc