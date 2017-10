MASTERFIRE RDH

SureFire LLC

SureFire's MASTERFIRE Rapid Deploy Holster (RDH) features an ergonomic, open-top design to release and present a handgun for a fast draw. Made of fiber-reinforced polymer with a black finish, the RDH can hold most pistols, even ones with suppressors, red dot sights and the H series of SureFire weaponlights.