S&W’s Glock 19 Killer? — The new M&P M2.0 Compact

By Michael O. Humphries

The new M&P M2.0 Compact from Smith & Wesson takes the classic Glock 19 head on in

size and capabilities, but brings a whole slew of upgraded features to the table.

So, who wins? The new Smith or Glock’s newest Gen5 G19?

We all know the Glock 19 is not really a compact. To be frank, it is almost a standard-sized pistol with its 15+1 capacity in 9mm and its 4.01″ barrel. Only the fact the Glock 17 with its 17+1 capacity and 4.48″ barrel outsizes it makes it a “compact” by any stretch of the imagination. But, its size is ideal for splitting the difference between duty carry and concealed carry roles. Reminding me of the porridge in Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The G19’s size is “just right” for performing in either role.

Enter the new Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Compact, a pistol that so closely follows the overall dimensions of the G19 it cannot be a coincidence. But hey, if something is a good idea, why not see if you can improve on it? Currently offered in 9mm and .40, the pistol has a 4″ barrel and a 15+1 capacity in 9mm (13+1 in .40), and has just about the same overall dimensions and weight as the G19.

So, what’s the big deal you might ask? The fact is this is a notable move for S&W, in that the “compact” version of the earlier M&P pistol (the M&P9C) was much more compact — in fact, it is more of a subcompact than anything else with its 10+1 capacity in 9mm and extremely small dimensions. With the upgrade of the M&P to the M&P M2.0 family, it looks like Smith took the opportunity to give shooters another option size-wise.



The M2.0 Compact is offered as a standard model with no frame-mounted thumb

safety, or (as shown) with an optional ambidextrous unit.

The Smith features a strip of Picatinny rail on the dustcover area.

Smith really upped the aggressiveness of the panel texture on the new M2.0 series,

and it comes with a wide range of palmswell inserts for customizing the grip.

In case you are not familiar with the M2.0 upgrades, it basically was a revamp of the original M&P polymer pistol introduced in the early 2000s. Smith decided to redo almost every feature of the pistol design, from trigger to the grip to the frame to the finish. Internally, Smith added an extended stainless steel chassis for increased rigidity, and the new trigger is designed to be crisper and lighter with a tactile reset. This, combined with a more aggressive grip texture and more grip inserts than you can shake a stick at and you have a very adaptable and capable design.

So, take a look at the specs for each pistol, and let us know which you think might be the winner—the stalwart Glock 19 or the new S&W M2.0 Compact. Feel free to comment below!

