Primary Or Secondary Guns? Or Both…

Your back-up gun should be one you would be willing to bring to a gunfight because when you reach for it, you will be in a gunfight. You’ll be in a gunfight and you’ll probably be losing, or at best fighting to an ugly draw. Although your primary weapon is out of action you still must win the fight and your back-up gun must get it done.



Back-up guns are usually smaller in heft than the primary but this doesn’t mean it should be less of a threat stopper. In fact it must be a threat stopper. The back-up for my .45 Ruger SR1911 and .357 Magnum Ruger GP-100 has always been a S&W J-Frame snub loaded with Speer Gold Dot 135-gr. jacketed HP +P. These bullets expand aggressively, and Speer’s Uni-Cor plating process keeps the jacket from separating, providing good penetration.



More importantly than what gun you choose for your back-up is how well you shoot it. Your back-up gun rates the same level of training as any primary weapon you carry. For your back-up to fly into action and save your hide it needs quality range time with you. Just as much as your big gun. You need to dry-fire regularly and practice draws until the “BUG” comes out instinctively. You need to drill re-loads (all of them) and practice clearing malfunctions (all of them) too. The time for performing any of these skills is not when you must do it right — and do it right the first time.