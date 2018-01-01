Tank’s Tips, Tricks And Entanglements:

By Tank Hoover

Here’s a few tricks I’ve picked up along the way of casting and handloading. Through shear repetition, we learn shortcuts and tricks to make things easier on us. Wanna know the easy way to do something? Ask a lazy man. Hey! Well, uhh, either way, these tricks are bound to save you time, money or effort.

Don’t let a box of bullets in this condition discourage you, especially if they’re free!

They’re easy to clean up with the LSD method!

Dirty bullets or brass? No problem!

1:

Cleaning Brass/Bullets — The LSD method is the way to go. Once you’re established as a die-hard shooter, handloader or gun guy, it’s amazing how much stuff will find its way to you. “Hey Tank, I found these old bullets and brass in my dad’s basement. Do you want them?” is the usual way things find themselves into your handloading repository.

Usually the bullets and brass are tarnished, or in worse case scenarios, moldy or even covered in green oxidation. Fear not, a little LSD action will clean the bullets and brass right up, with little effort. Here’s what you’ll need:

1: Lemi-Shine dish detergent.

2: Dawn dish soap.

3: Hot water.

4: Gallon jug with top.

Simply put your tarnished, moldy or oxidized components in your gallon jug. Add a .45 ACP case full of Lemi-Shine and a squirt of Dawn dish soap. Fill jug half way with hot water and cap the jug. Now give it a 30 second shake and set it down for an hour. Shake it again and let it sit. Do this cycle as much or as little as you want. Simply letting your components sit overnight works too.

Then simply rinse with cold water and let air dry. Viola, clean brass and bullets!

See how nice they clean up? All that fuss for nothing.

These 2 simple ingredients do all the work. Well, most of it.

2:

Mold Lube — Save those Birthday candles! Whenever we cast bullets, sometimes our mold alignment pins stick a tad, giving us fits as our rhythm gets knocked out of kilter. All metal bearing surfaces need a lubricant to prevent galling or unnecessary wear and tear. Save those old Birthday candles! They are perfect to lube our alignment pins and sprue plate bolt to keep things swinging freely. Like Brylcreem, a little dad will do ya! Also, old house candles make a great flux to render your lead alloy to a nice, shiny, silver stream of shooting fun.

Save those Birthday candles! They-re valuable to people like us! Just dab

those mold alignment pins and sprue-plate bolt for stick-free operation.

3:

Crimp Got You Down? We all love military brass, it’s heavier, longer lasting, and in many instances, free when we pick it up from the range. The only problem is that nasty crimped-in primer pocket. Relax! We don’t need any special tools! A few turns of your handy dandy chamfer tool will knock the crimp from your primer pocket lickity-split. Stick the tip in the pocket and twist your wrist. That’s all there is to it.

Crimped in primers? Don’t worry, be happy with that awesome LC brass!

Just a few twists with your inside the neck chamfer tool will knock

that crimp right out!

No crimp groove? No problem! Cast bullets allow you the luxury to crimp where you

dang well please, another positive reason to shoot cast. Aren’t those powder coated

bullets pretty, besides being accurate? That’s how a .444 Marlin shoots at 100 yards.

4:

No Crimp Groove, No problem! There’s no question about my affinity for cast bullets. I think they’re very special indeed. Some people get frustrated when the crimp groove appears to be in the wrong place. Let me let you in on a little secret though — you don’t need no stinkin’ crimp groove. Lead bullets are soft enough, when we crimp our brass, it creates its own crimp groove wherever your seating die is set.

For years I’ve done this with a favorite LBT .432 LFNDCGC bullet I cast for my .444 Marlins. I can shoot three shots under an inch at 100 yards doing this. Think accuracy is affected? Nah, I don’t!

This wraps up Tank’s Tips, Tricks and Entanglements. Hope I helped you out some. I’ll make note of some other things I do for part II. Until then, keep your powder dry and lead hot!

