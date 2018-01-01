Taurus USA has expanded its 1911 line to incorporate the Taurus 1911 Commander in .45 ACP. It has a shorter profile than full size 1911s with a 4.2-inch barrel, but maintains a full size grip providing a positive grip purchase. The pistol features a black-on-black finish, Novak drift adjustable front and rear sights, checkered black grips and extended beavertail. The Taurus 1911 Commander has an overall length of 7.9 inches, eight-round magazine capacity and weighs 38 oz.

(800) 327-3776

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/taurus-international-firearms