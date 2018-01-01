Taurus Commander

Five new products have been released from Taurus for 2018. The Taurus 1911 is now offered in Commander and Officer versions featuring a 4.2- and 3.5-inch barrel, respectively. Both are offered in .45 ACP and are made of carbon steel. The Officer model is 4 oz. lighter than the full-size model. The Commander and Officer feature standard 1911 controls, an extended beavertail and Novak drift-adjustable front and rear sights. Magazine capacity is eight rounds for the Commander, six rounds for the Officer.

(800) 327-3776

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/taurus-international-mfg