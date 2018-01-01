FTI Inc. introduces TETRA GUN STOCK OIL, a natural oil conditioner for gunstock wood — designed to rejuvenate and preserve surfaces. This new, advanced formula restores unfinished gunstock wood to its natural luster. Stock Oil completes Tetra Gun’s portfolio of high-quality products for wood gunstock conditioning, along with the Tetra Gun Stock Finishing Kit, which includes a Walnut Stain and Stock Finish. Tetra Gun Stock Oil will be available in a 2 fl. oz. bottle this spring.

(973) 443-4200

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/tetra-gun-care