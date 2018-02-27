The Aftermath Of Florida Insanity Is…

Social Prejudice, Except Polls Tell Another Story

By Dave Workman

In the wake of Florida’s “Valentine’s Day” mayhem at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, gun owners have been engulfed in a tsunami of social prejudice that gave the gun prohibition movement a lot of traction.

But then came some interesting polling results from Rasmussen Reports, a firm recognized by many for its accuracy. What some of its surveys found showed that America hadn’t really lost its collective mind, even though it looked that way from the Left.

For example, one survey revealed that a whopping 73 percent of American adults with school-age children said “they would feel safer if their child attended a school with an armed security guard.” That same survey found that 59 percent of respondents with children of elementary or secondary school age supported the notion of providing incentives to teachers to carry concealed sidearms in schools. Perhaps not surprisingly, 54 percent of adults without children in those age groups didn’t think this was such a hot idea. It’s interesting how opinions change when someone has something precious to lose.

Among all adults, according to this survey, 66 percent thought that arming school security guards was a better strategy.

Another survey was not too flattering to Florida and federal authorities. Rasmussen found that 54 percent of the respondents in this telephone poll believed “the failure of government agencies to respond to numerous warning signs from the prospective killer (was) more to blame for the mass shooting” while 33 percent blamed “a lack of adequate gun control.”

And there was an interesting breakdown of the data. Among adults with children in elementary or secondary schools, 61 percent thought the government was more to blame. Only 23 percent of the adults in this subset thought weak gun laws were responsible.

This came after revelations about how the FBI and Broward County authorities apparently had all kinds of warning signs about the suspect, which appear to have beenignored.

Overall, in the second survey, 41 percent of the respondents thought stricter gun control laws would reduce the number of mass shootings while 40 percent disagreed, saying that more attention to mental health treatment would help. It’s a dead heat, considering that this survey had a plus-minus margin of sampling error of 3 percent.

There was another little surprise from Rasmussen. Turns out that most Americans who have guns in the home feel safer. Making it more interesting, 44 percent of the respondents said they or someone in the household owns a gun, while 47 percent said they don’t have a gun in the home. Assuming they were all honest — there’s a theory that some gun owners lie to survey takers about guns in the home, figuring it’s none of their business — that’s a bit higher percentage of people with guns than most estimates, which come in closer to 35 percent, although a 2015 Gallup survey put the figure at 43 percent. The truth is that nobody really knows for sure.

Lastly, a survey in late February revealed that 39 percent of participants in that poll think tougher gun laws would reduce violent crime, but an equal number think stricter laws wouldn’t have any effect at all. But 15 percent thought stronger gun laws actually increase violent crime.

This survey also found a partisan tilt. Among Democrats, 56 percent thought tougher gun laws reduce crime, while 59 percent of Republicans said tougher laws would have no impact. Only 22 percent of Republicans agreed with the Democrats about stronger laws.

And overall, a majority of all those polled “don’t trust the government to fairly enforce gun control laws.”

Kroger Reportedly Pulls Some Gun Magazines

The Outdoor Wire this week broke news that Kroger has apparently decided to pull several firearms-related magazines from its racks if they have an “assault weapons content.”

Insider Online spoke with Outdoor Wire editor Jim Shepherd and some contacts with a few of the various publications. We also obtained a list identifying 57 specific editions or individual editions of the specific titles. We also reached out to Kroger for comment, but that request did not receive a response.

Some titles are not mentioned on the list, so presumably they will remain on Kroger magazine racks.

If your local store, no matter who operates it, refuses to sell your favorite FMG publications (American Handgunner, GUNS, etc.), it is easy to subscribe and they will come to your mailbox.

Teachers Not So Shy About Guns

Contrary to what some “experts” and politicians have been arguing since the Parkland attack, it looks like a fair number of teachers in certain areas aren’t too shy about having the chance to bring guns to the classroom/

The Detroit News did a story about that city’s police chief, James Craig, who thinks schools would be safer if some teachers were packing. The story acknowledged that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and local public school officials aren’t keen on the idea at all.

“You can say put armed police officers into every school,” Chief Craig told the newspaper, “but that’s not practical. I’m not saying arming teachers is the only solution, and I’m certainly not saying we should just hand out guns to all teachers. That’s ridiculous.

“But it makes sense to arm certain teachers who are trained,” he continued, “such as former military or police officers. That’s only one of several components, including taking a strong look at mental health issues, and making sure police take action when they get indications someone may be violent.”

Recently, Gunsite offered free training to a limited number of school officials, such as administrators and superintendents. Gunsite’s Ken Campbell told Insider Online that the offer was made to “reach the policy makers.” Within a short time after making the announcement, he had already received several inquiries.

Craig summed up his perspective in the Detroit interview: “We need to stop letting our schools be soft targets for people who want to harm children. I don’t think the people who are pushing back on this idea are considering all alternatives.”

Meanwhile, In Kentucky

The Pike County, Kentucky school board reportedly gave “preliminary approval” of a plan to allow teachers in that district to carry concealed handguns.

This came after some shootings in that state’s schools, including one that claimed two lives.

Pike County School Superintendent Reed Adkins, quoted by Kentucky.com, acknowledged, “You hope you’re making the right decision for kids, but I know right now something’s got to be done. We may be criticized, but at the end of the day I’ll take criticism to protect my students.”

One naysayer there was the executive director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety. Jon Akers argued that no schools in the state allowed teachers to carry guns, and that “every educational group across the country” is opposed. Akers also contended — as have other opponents of armed teacher programs — that innocent students might get accidentally shot, or that responding police might mistake a teacher for a bad guy.

Isn’t that the same argument people have used time and again about expanded concealed carry programs for private citizens?

And Speaking Of Armed Citizens…

That brings us around to the sad tale from Milwaukee, Wisconsin about a 21-year-old carjacking suspect who reportedly tried to help himself to someone else’s car, but he made one of those fatal errors in the victim selection process.

Fox News carried the report from the Milwaukee Police Department that explained the ill-fated caper in detail. The dead suspect was armed, according to the police, and so was the driver who had no intention of losing his ride. The motorist was licensed to carry.

A local police captain said the incident could be a warning to other would-be carjackers, but a local official insisted the incident was “completely preventable,” Fox News reported. Except that the incident wasn’t prevented, but the theft was.

