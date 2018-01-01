The Allure Of The Long-Barreled Revolver

By Dave Workman

While the news of late has included the adoption of a ban on so-called “assault weapons” and “high capacity magazines” in Deerfield, a Chicago suburb — for which the village was promptly sued by the Second Amendment Foundation and Illinois State Rifle Association — springtime is a good time to get your juices flowing at a gun range.

There is possibly nothing quite so alluring as a classic American revolver with a barrel length of six inches or more, and on Insider Online’s treks to the range or field, one or more such wheelguns rides along. This correspondent owns a Ruger New Vaquero with a 7 ½-inch barrel that visually is very close to the Colt SAA.

Ruger New Vaquero

Ruger didn’t make that version very long, and mine has a color case finish on the main frame, deep bluing on the barrel and grip frame, a set of elk antler grips from Eagle Grips, and it shoots rather well. I developed a .45 Colt load using a 250-grain lead flatpoint bullet ahead of 6.9 grains of Hodgdon HP38 that is accurate and packs a punch.

This writer’s budget doesn’t stretch enough to finance a vintage Colt, but that Ruger with its modern innards is a hardy substitute.

Another bit of eye candy is the N-frame Smith & Wesson, in this particular case a Model 57 in .41 Magnum. It’s a “no-dash” model with a 6-inch barrel, and with my load of 20 grains of H110 pushing a 210-grain Nosler or Sierra JHP, it is capable of some impressive downrange performance.

Ruger Blackhawk and S&W Model 57

There’s a Ruger Blackhawk, also in .41 Magnum, with a 6 ½-inch tube that has put the hurt on a couple of deer, so it needn’t prove itself in any other way. Venison in the cooler is all the evidence one needs to show this particular sixgun is a keeper.

And the Cadillac of the bunch is an early 1980s Colt Python with an action that is superbly smooth. The best shot this correspondent fired with that handgun was at a duck decoy at approximately 250 yards shooting offhand with a two-hand hold some years ago. It took two shots, but with a 125-grain Speer JHP launched by a 17.0-grain charge of 2400, it works like a champ. Later experimentation revealed that with a 125-grain Speer or Nosler JHP — the latter sadly not currently in production — propelled by 18.6 grains of H110, the cartridge-handgun combination really rocks (to the dismay of rabbits and coyotes encountered along the way).

Colt Python and gunbelt

Maybe the point of this discussion is to reassure Insider Online readers that we don’t just pound a keyboard around here. Knowing one’s way around a loading bench comes in handy, especially when it comes time to call “B.S.” on some anti-gunner, and being able to occasionally hit a target at better than 100 yards frosts the cake. Or maybe it’s something else.

In this age of “tacticool” whiz-bangs, polymer pistols and plastic holsters, there remains a place on the landscape for revolvers, carried in hand-rubbed leather on belts full of cartridges. It’s a romantic image, and a functional one.

Somewhere back in the last century, one old timer observed to a far-younger scribe, “If you want to shoot something, use an automatic. If you want to kill something, use a revolver.” Countless small game animals and the aforementioned deer satisfactorily confirmed that.

Perhaps the best part about shooting revolvers is that one needn’t worry about chasing spent cases all over the range floor.

But the revolver is a precision instrument that can dependably deliver time after time.

About That ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

When the Village of Deerfield, located just north of the Windy City, decided to outright ban so-called “assault weapons,” it took about 36 hours for SAF and ISRA, the latter an affiliate of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, to strike.

The lawsuit, filed in state court, challenges the ban on the grounds that it violates state statute. Deerfield claims that the ban is actually an amendment of an existing ordinance that was adopted during a 10-day “window” that allowed passage of local gun control measures by home rule municipalities after the state legislature passed the concealed carry law with a preemption provision about five years ago.

Plaintiffs see it as a brand new ordinance. That will shake out in court.

NRA Annual Meetings In Dallas May 4-6

Tens of thousands of gun owners will descend on the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas May 4-6 for the 147th annual meetings and exhibits, and it could be an interesting gathering.

With anti-gunners working around the clock to ratchet down on gun laws, and just weeks after retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens advocated for repeal of the Second Amendment in a New York Times Op-Ed, energized NRA members are ready for a fight.

If you’re headed for Dallas, the exhibit hall will be open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. The annual members’ meeting is on Saturday. There will be plenty of activities, and lots of guns and gear on display.

Carry Guard Expo Slated Sept. 14-16 In Richmond

Now that the annual U.S. Concealed Carry Association’s annual gathering in Louisville is history, the NRA is putting on its own shindig, the NRA Carry Guard Expo.

This event is slated Sept. 14-16 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, and like last year’s show, this one is designed as a three-day “educational and interactive experience.” NRA will offer seminars and advice on concealed carry and personal protection.

The program reportedly will include more than 120 seminars and workshops.

And Speaking Of Self-Defense…

Somewhere along the way, a 27-year-old man identified as Terry Adams, Jr. went wrong, and according to WSMV News in Nashville, his trip came to an abrupt stop in late March at the home of a man named Brent Bishop.

As detailed in the published report, Adams and another man broke into Bishop’s home, hit his wife in the had with a hammer and then hit him also on the head with a “blunt object.” They then forced Bishop to open a gun safe and took three long guns and a handgun.

Bishop fetched a handgun from another place in the home and went outside looking for his wife. Instead, he found Adams and the other man in the yard and opened fire. Adams, who had a lengthy criminal record including convictions for felony meth possession, “auto burglary,” aggravated assault and felony theft, hit the ground mortally wounded. The report also said he was wanted for probation violation.

Bishop suffered a skull fracture and was hospitalized, the report said.

And the other suspect? Cops collared him a few days later.

