The ATF ‘Backtrack’ On ‘Stabilizing Braces’

By Dave Workman

Firearms social media was sizzling recently with the revelation that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had “backtracked” on an earlier ruling that shouldering an AR pistol constituted the “making” of a “Short Barreled Rifle” (SBR).

This was especially a problem for the makers of so-called “stabilizing braces,” which are attached to the pistol and designed to wrap around the gun arm. This stabilizes the semi-auto pistol, but the problem arose when some people rested their cheek on the accessory.

Back in January 2015, ATF released an “Open Letter on the Redesign of ‘Stabilizing Braces’” that determined such braces are legal accessories. That is, until they are “employed as a shoulder stock with a firearm with a barrel less than 16 inches in length.” It was ATF’s position that “the result would be making an unregistered NFA firearm.” Washington, D.C. attorney Mark Barnes fired off a letter this past Jan. 5 to Thomas Brandon, acting ATF director, asking the agency to “reconsider its position.” He was working on behalf of his clients at SB Tactical, LLC, inventors and manufacturers of the Pistol Stabilizing Brace®.

Here’s what Marvin G. Richardson, assistant director for ATF’s Enforcement Programs and Services wrote to Barnes, in part:

“In that (Open Letter) ATF confirmed its previous determination that the use of stabilizing braces, as designed, would not create a short-barreled rifle when attached to a firearm. ATF also advised, however, that because the stabilizing brade was not designed as a shoulder stock, “use” of the device as a shoulder stock would constitute a “redesign” of the firearm to which it is attached, resulting in the classification of that firearm as a short-barreled rifle…”

“An accessory that can be attached to a firearm in any one of several configurations must be evaluated to determine whether attaching it in each of those configurations constitutes “making” an NFA firearm under both objective and subjective analyses. With respect to stabilizing braces, ATF has concluded that attaching the brace to a handgun as a forearm brace does not “make” a short-barreled rifle because in the configuration as submitted to and approved by FATD, it is not intended to be and cannot comfortably be fired from the shoulder. If, however, the shooter/possessor takes affirmative steps to configure the device for use as a shoulder-stock—for example, configuring the brace so as to permanently affix it to the end of a buffer tube, (thereby creating a length that has no other purpose tan to facilitate its use as a stock), removing the arm-strap, or otherwise undermining its ability to be used as a brace — and then in fact shoots the firearm from the shoulder using the accessory as a shoulder stock, that person has objectively “redesigned” the firearm for purposes of the NFA. This conclusion is not based upon the mere fact that the firearm was fired from the shoulder at some point. Therefore, an NFA firearm has not necessarily been made when the device is not re-configured for use as a shoulder stock — even if the attached firearm happens to be fired from the shoulder.”

Richardson said something else: “Since receiving your letter we have re-examined the conclusions contained in the Open Letter. Although we stand by those conclusions, we agree that the Open Letter may have generated some confusion concerning the analytical framework by which those conclusions were reached.”

And he concluded with this: “…we also note that the “making” of an NFA firearm pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 5821 includes the altering of an existing firearm such that, after the alteration, the firearm meets one of the enumerated descriptions in 26 U.S.C. § 5845(a), whether or not that alteration is permanent. So, for example, one “makes” a short-barreled shotgun subject to the NFA by replacing a 20-inch barrel with a 16-inch barrel, even though that configuration may not be permanent. Nothing in the NFA requires that the “making” be irreversible. Similarly, an item that functions as a stock if attached to a handgun in a manner that serves the objective purpose of allowing the firearm to be fired from the shoulder may result in “making” a short-barreled rifle, even if the attachment is not permanent…The fact that the item may allow, or even be intended by its manufacturer for other lawful purposes, does not affect the NFA analysis.”

Naturally, soon as word began to spread, not only did SB Tactical announce the new development, but so did other accessory makers, including CAA, which makes the Micro RONI stabilizer brace.

The proverbial bottom line appears to be that even though ATF appears to have changed course, you shouldn’t get too creative and start pushing the envelope. Bear in mind, this reversal could be reversed, amended or “clarified” again.

Brink’s Selects FN 509 Pistol For Armed Security Guards

Several days ago, FN America LLC announced that Brink’s has selected the 9mm FN 509™ semi-auto striker-fired pistol for its armed security guards.

This is something of a big deal for FN, which will start shipping the pistols in early June, according to a press release. That announcement revealed that the pistol was the result of FN’s effort to compete for the U.S. Army’s Modular Handgun System (MHS) contract. The design was enhanced to also appeal to law enforcement and commercial customers.

Brink’s is “the first major private security company to adopt” this pistol as the sidearm for its armed security guards.

Surprise, Surprise, Surprise… Robber Had Criminal Record

A man identified by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as Derrell L. Mayes made what is generically known as “a fatal error in the victim selection process” when he reportedly decided to rob a female employee of a convenience store who was taking a cigarette break at about 3:30 a.m. one recent morning.

The unidentified 35-year-old woman was standing outside the store when Mayes reportedly approached, and he was armed. According to the news report, he had a “criminal history that includes burglary, assault and gun charges.”

That came to a sudden, noisy halt when the woman drew her own gun and opened fire. In the subsequent exchange of lead, she won and he lost. The woman was wounded twice in the leg, but she managed to put rounds into his chest, arm and thigh. He died at a nearby hospital.

In the aftermath of that fracas, a male employee who had been working with the armed woman at the time “quit later that morning,” the newspaper reported. A third employee told a reporter that the store had been previously robbed, and he said the store could use a security guard.

