By Tank Hoover

Sipping coffee, I watch the slow, rhythmic drip of IV fluids flushing toxins from the old boy, as my daughter lovingly strokes his head. Thoughtfully, my wife dropped off my old Stanley thermos, the kind my Pap had. The caffeine’s soothing effect makes me reflect back 14 short years ago. Even back then, I was dreading this day.

Samantha and a young Ruger getting caught up on cuddles.

Pups

The last of two pups remain from the litter. Samantha enters the kennel for a puppy battle-royale of sorts involving nips, kisses, squeals and skirmishes. One literally bowls her off her feet and then goes in for the kill with rapid puppy kisses to the face.

Giggling hysterically, she loves it and the choice is made. We make arrangements to pick him up the following weekend. Samantha, all of 5-years old, says he is the “bestest” gift ever! Over the next 14 years, the two are inseparable. Ruger — appropriately named — also goes everywhere with me too, riding shotgun in our ’98 Chevy Tahoe. It’s unequivocally his seat and he knows it.

Everyday, he takes his shotgun seat to “help” pick Samantha up from school. He’s a gentle, sweet soul with a deep, thick chest and a beautiful baritone bark. When he senses danger, his hackles rise like no other dog I’ve ever seen, puffing himself up like a silverback gorilla.

Being an only child, Ruger is more sibling than pet to Samantha. He’s a lovable companion who keeps an eye out for all of us. When one of us is away, he waits patiently by the front door till everyone is accounted for. Only then will he join the rest of the family in our living room. He sleeps between my wife and me, throwing his back against mine, providing both traction and warmth during the cold winter months. But his head is always facing the door, always on watch for any intruder.

Samantha and Ruger were life-long cuddlers as they grew up together.

Growing Old…

Age takes it toll on him as it does all of us. Joints stiffen, slowing him down. We keep the Tahoe because it’s easier for him to get into when we go on rides. It isn’t until his last two days his health truly fails him as his kidneys wear out.

His blood filling with toxins, his body starts breaking down. In a last ditch effort we flush his body with IV fluids, ridding his body of the vile poison. After 12 hours, we take him home. He happily enters our home as if nothing’s wrong, curls up, quickly falling asleep in the comfort of his own bed, surrounded by his family. It’s the first restful sleep — for any of us — in two days.

Samantha, now 19, knows the deal. A pre-veterinarian major now, she did an internship at our vet’s office her senior year of high school. A true animal lover, it starts to click into painful place. Seeing Ruger so comfortable, so peaceful, and feeling so much better, she doesn’t want to see him go through any more turmoil.

Final Farewell…

Letting go is always hard no matter how long you’ve had with a loved one. No matter how great those years together were, it’s just hard! Ruger was an integral member of the family, just as your pet is.

My wife and I let Samantha come to a decision on what should be done for Ruger — on her terms.

Thinking back, I believe she did it perfectly. Everyone is different and handles things in their own way to make it right. Surrounded by his loving, weeping family, and his other fury brother, “Cooper” our vet is summoned. The past few days were tough on the old boy, but now he’s warm, cozy and content, lying in his bed by the Christmas tree, surrounded by the people who mean the most to him. He never wakes from his peaceful sleep in the comfort of his own home, in his own bed.

