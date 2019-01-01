Fact Or Fiction?

Start Big

If all you own is a 2" revolver, this might be a little harder, but not impossible. If you have other wheelguns, grab a 6" barrel .38 or .357 if you have one. A 4" will do, but a longer barrel to start would be best.



Now for some science. You can shoot a rifle more accurately for several reasons, but the long barrel really isn’t one of them — other than it allows a longer sight radius. A scope helps too, but that’s something different. A long sight radius means you can better see differences in the relationship between the front and rear sights. The longer the sight radius the “finer” you can hold. It’s why old school bullseye shooters used to make extensions moving the front sight out farther on a 1911 pistol.



Now translate that to a snubbie vs. a 6" barrel. The longer barrel is easier to “sight” with, the heavier gun helps too — but the real challenge is controlling your trigger press. You’ll never have a perfect sight picture, and the best you’ll get is “pretty darn good” — so don’t mess up what you do have by a cruddy trigger press. The drill is this: Use your longer barreled revolver and practice good sight pictures — and perfect trigger presses. Do some dry-firing, then shoot real groups (say, five rounds) at about 15 yards using a good wrist rest. Use light target loads if you’re shooting a center-fire. Any decent revolver should be capable of shooting 1" to 1.5" (at most) at 15 yards so “aim” for that.



After it seems you’ve settled down and are shooting consistent groups, move to a 4" gun if you have one. Do the drills all over again. Don’t get spooked by the shorter barrel, both guns will shoot essentially the same size groups. Keep your mind focused entirely on the trigger press. If you’re willing to try, shoot it all double action, “staging” your trigger so the very final let-off is almost like a single action even though you pulled the trigger though the DA mode. Get it?