The Mongoose Strikes

.357/9mm Combo

By Massad Ayoob

If the Colt Python was the Cadillac of revolvers as Colt advertised, the Korth is pretty much the Rolls-Royce. No expense spared in the manufacture, hand fitted by master craftsmen at the German plant and a price definitely proportional to a Rolls.

The folks at Nighthawk Custom in Berryville, Arkansas feel there’s still a strong niche market for a performance-built, super high quality double-action revolver. Rather than reinvent the wheel, they went to Germany, toured the plant and decided to collaborate with Korth on a top-of-the-line 6-shooter for the American market. The result is the Nighthawk Korth Mongoose, tested here.

This gun is definitely “Python-esque,” its silhouette and overall feel and balance is essentially the same as the iconic Colt. If you’ve shot a 6″ S&W L-Frame or Ruger GP100, you have a good idea how the Mongoose will fit in your hand. In the past, befitting the prestige marque, Korths have come with finely polished bright blue finishes but this one is built for shooting and has more of a matte blue finish. Korth went with an “Americanized” cylinder latch as opposed to their conventional one. It’s vaguely similar to an S&W’s, but the Korth’s goes forward and upward at about a 45 degree angle. It works fine.

Previous Korths I’ve seen have had fancy wooden Nill grips, but built for constant shooting by American gun enthusiasts, the Nighthawk Mongoose comes with finger-grooved rubber Hogues. They proved to be comfortable and solid in the hand.

Design Points

Our test sample locked up and timed perfectly, coming with a .357 Magnum cylinder and a 9mm cylinder assembly as well. Both would accept a 0.003″ gauge between cylinder and barrel, but not a 0.004″ gauge — exactly in spec with what Korth and Nighthawk had agreed upon for this dimension on the Mongoose. An ingenious extractor design plucks the “rimless” 9mm brass out of the six chambers quite effectively when you depress the ejector rod.

The challenge with .38 Special/.357 Magnum and 9mm Luger cylinder switching is, of course, the revolver is using the same barrel for both, and bore diameter is traditionally 0.355″ for 9mm and 0.357″ for .38/.357. Korth’s approach to this is to use a 0.355″ diameter bore and let the larger revolver bullets swage down on the way through, rather than having a narrower bullet rattle down a larger bore. Nighthawk tells me their testing does not show any dangerous pressure increase with the .38’s nor the Magnums.

To switch cylinders, swing out the cylinder. A silvery button on the forward right of the frame presents itself perfectly for a right-handed shooter’s index finger to press inward and the cylinder assembly slides out forward into your hand. Repeat in reverse, and the other cylinder is in place. Yes, it’s that easy.

Trigger pull averaged 10.69 pounds in DA and 4.16 pounds in single action. If this sounds heavy, don’t worry about it. Given the Mongoose’s mission of consuming .357 ammo (magnum primers) and perhaps even some foreign 9mm ammo seeming to sometimes have firing pin-proof primers, the mainspring has to have some smack to it. The length of the DA pull spreads out the force required and most seasoned wheel-gunners who tried the Mongoose considered it wonderfully light.

From The Bench

Dubious about accuracy, I tried the 9mm cylinder on the bench first in hopes of getting any bad experiences out of the way early and was pleasantly surprised. The 115-gr. Nosler Match Grade jacketed hollow point punched five holes into a 1.9″ group, with the “best three” cluster measuring 0.80″.

The 124-gr. standard pressure Black Hills virgin ammo delivered all five JHP’s into 2.45″ with the best three measuring 1″ on the nose.

The 147-gr. Winchester WinClean is the most accurate low-toxicity 9mm round I’ve ever shot. Here, the jacketed truncated cone bullets formed a 2.” group for all five shots, and — you guessed it! — four of them were in a much more satisfactory 1.25″, with the best three in 0.7″.

Cylinders were swapped, and we had a go with the .38 Special/.357 Magnum. Using Black Hills virgin (red box) 148-gr. mid-range wadcutter Match .38 Special, this famously soft-kicking load shot the most uniform group of the test from 25 yards: 1.3″ center-to-center. All bullets were so evenly distributed in the center 10-X ring of the Shoot-n-C bullseye the best three were only fifteen-hundredths of an inch tighter at 1.15″.

Next up was the Speer Lawman .38 Special training load, a 158-gr. total metal jacket flat-nose at +P velocity. The group went a little high from point of aim, and a tad left, with the 5-round group at 2.05″. All the rest of the Speers went into 1.2″ and the best three, an exact 1″.

The .357 Magnum load (snappy, but handled well by the big Mongoose) was the 125-gr. Guardian Gold jacketed hollow point from Magtech, loaded to full magnum velocity. The main group (with one round drifting) was 2.9″, but the other four were in less than half the size at 1.2″ and the best three — the tightest such cluster of the test — into 0.8″.

This revolver was wisely fitted with adjustable sights because of the wide range of ammo it would be firing. Someone had taken time to sight this revolver in before it began its journey to a customer. Score a point for the Korth/Nighthawk folks.

Word From The Insiders

American Handgunner threw its test questions to Nighthawk’s current research and development man, Allen Wyatt.

“The barrels used in the convertible 357-9mm revolvers uses a .355 diameter bore that is polygonal. In using this rifling they can achieve the accuracy needs of both calibers. For comparison the barrels we use in our (9mm) 1911’s are 0.356″ groove diameter/0.347″ bore diameter with a 1:16 LH twist.

“They are fully assembled and tuned in Germany, including proof testing and function firing, and when they arrive here in the US they are ready for targeting. As to the movement of the cylinder release, this was something already in the works. They implemented it on their pistols as it appeals more to US consumers who are familiar with S&W- and Colt-styled pistols having the release on the left hand side of the frame.”

And, for some “under stress” testing, shooting in a match against students showed the Korth held its own fine. Top revolver shooter Allen Davis ran a 60-round course, and even with some glitches due to high primers on reloads, still scored a blazing 99-percent with the big revolver.

Price And Value

MSRP on the Korth Nighthawk Mongoose is $3,499. An extra cylinder assembly is another $1,000. You can get the heavy-barrel Super Sport model, complete with accessory rails all around, plus sight rib, for $4,799. Is it worth the money?

That’s like asking “What’s an unfired Colt Python worth?” The answer is, “It’s worth what someone who wants it will pay for it.” A Rolls-Royce won’t necessarily get you where you’re going any faster than a Volkswagen Bug. In the same vein, a Nighthawk Korth Mongoose won’t necessarily give you a better score than a Smith & Wesson Model 686 or a Ruger GP100. What it does give you is personal pride of ownership and, yes, “prestige factor.”

Whether it’s worth it is up to you. That said, the Rolls-Royce is a helluva good automobile, and the Nighthawk Custom Korth Mongoose is one helluva of a good revolver.

For more info: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/nighthawk-custom/; Nighthawk Custom, Ph: (870) 423-4867

