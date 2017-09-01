The ‘Ripple Effect’ Of Gun Industry ‘Slowdown’ Hits Remington, S&W

By Dave Workman

Last month this column took a hard look at what was happening in the firearms industry nine months into the Trump administration, and it was bumpy.

There’s an update, with Remington recently reporting a second round of layoffs this year, cutting 55 employees at the Ilion, NY plant, which wasn’t good for the economy in the Mohawk Valley. This came, according to TWC News, just six months after the company laid off 122 employees.

The news was bad enough to get Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents New York’s 22nd Congressional District, to release a statement.

“Remington Arms has been a staple in Herkimer County for over two hundred years,” she said, “and I have had the distinct honor of representing their hardworking employees in both the State Assembly and now in Congress. Unfortunately, economic downturns in the firearms industry have forced Remington to reduce the size of their workforce to remain competitive. I know many employees at Remington personally and am saddened to hear this news.”

Tenney also suggested that the state’s restrictive gun laws are partly to blame.

“The failed economic and anti-Second Amendment policies of New York have continued to burden Remington’s Ilion facility,” the congresswoman asserted. “Our office stands ready to provide any assistance we can offer to the affected employees and their families during this time.”

At the same time, Fortune confirmed that Smith & Wesson reported a net sales decline of 40 percent for the quarter ending July 31.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) had coincidentally just released its adjusted NICS background check figures for August, which showed an 11.3 percent decrease in gun-related NICS checks from the same month last year. The adjusted figure was 1,021,227 checks, where August 2016 showed 1,151,679 checks.

According to the FBI’s raw data, August saw 1,925,146 NICS checks. That figure, the FBI stresses, represents the number of firearm background checks initiated, but not necessarily the number of completed transactions.

But waitaminute! That raw figure is higher than for August 2016 by 70,331 more NICS checks, and for the month of August, it’s a record. Last year, the August NICS checks totaled 1,853,815. Look at the accompanying chart and check the historical figures for August.

Insider Online reached out to Mike Bazinet at NSSF, who said the still-strong NICS checks show the firearms industry is still healthy and indicates long-term growth.

“Our adjusted NICS number shows a decrease,” Bazinet said via e-mail, “but 2017 still looks to be one of the best on record on an historical basis. We do not comment on the unadjusted number, but we do know that there are certain months where a state may run its entire pistol permit database through NICS and spike a given month’s number.”

By no small coincidence, the Department of Interior released a new report from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service that showed a decline in hunting by an estimated 2 million people between 2011 and 2016. Their expenditures also declined, from $36.3 billion to $25.6 billion, which will translate to revenue lost to the federal Pittman-Robertson Aid to Wildlife Restoration program. This special federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition apportions money to state natural resource agencies.

Still, USFWS says there are 11.5 million hunters in the game, and that’s no small potatoes number. They’re spending more on camping equipment (27%), trip-related expenses (15%) and taxidermy, according to the report.

On top of that, a news release from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke revealed, “This year’s survey also gathered two new categories of data: archery and target shooting. Findings show there are more than 32 million target shooters using firearms and 12.4 million people engaged in archery, not including hunting.”

The USFWS release quoted John Frampton, president and CEO of the Council to Advance Hunting and the Shooting Sports, who observed, “Although the numbers of hunters have declined, we are optimistic they will rebound as a result of Secretary Zinke’s leadership, state wildlife agencies, non-government organizations, and industries working together. Hunting in this country is not only part of our national heritage, it is an important to our country’s economy, as indicated by the expenditures in the survey.”

New Survey Says There Are More Gun Owners

Now that we’ve bad-newsed you, here’s something interesting: A new Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey revealed that 35 percent of the respondents (the most on a single subject) said gun rights/gun control issues have an impact on how they vote.

That’s five points ahead of environmental issues (30%) and seven points up from immigration (28%). So guns and the Second Amendment are important to more voters than other issues. Pay attention, Capitol Hill!

Also, more people (18%) say they support the National Rifle Association than support the gay rights movement (17%), Right-to-Life (15%) or Black Lives Matter (14%).

And here’s the kicker: more people now say they have a gun in the house than in any previous survey dating back to October 1999. A healthy 48 percent of survey respondents acknowledged a gun in the home, up from 45 percent in June 2016, and 44 percent way back in ’99.

So, what’s going on here? The NRA posted this statement on its website:

“Throughout their many failures, gun control advocates have comforted themselves with their belief that gun ownership is falling and that they will be able to achieve their policy goals once the number of gun owners sufficiently dwindles. Polling data on gun ownership rates is inherently suspect. Gun ownership is a personal decision, and given the politically-charged nature of the topic and government efforts to restrict gun rights, some gun owners are reluctant to share this personal information with strangers. This could result in polling that underreports gun ownership. Other research further suggests that female spouses living in gun-owning households tend to underreport firearm ownership.”

How about that? If somebody called and said they were doing a poll, and asked if there was a gun in your house, what would you say?

When an NBC reporter asked then-candidate Donald Trump if he owned a gun, the now-president’s response was “None of your business.”

A Case Of Terminal Inability To Stay Out Of Trouble

About two weeks after getting out of Idaho’s Bannock County Jail, a man identified as Joseph Lloyd was in trouble again, but this time, he didn’t wind up back behind bars.

This trip was straight to the medical examiner’s office.

According to the Idaho Statesman Journal, the 34-year-old Lloyd, a Pocatello resident, had a criminal record. His stay in the county jail was related to a “felony drug charge,” the newspaper said.

The report said Lloyd had apparently forced his way into the home of an unidentified man in the outskirts of Downey at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 8. It was a fatal error in the victim selection process because the homeowner — like a lot of Gem State residents — had a gun and used it in defense of himself and his family.

No charges were pending.

Sacramento Council To Pay Criminals Not To Commit Crimes

The Sacramento City Council has taken a bold step toward what some people think is a perfect storm of idiocy by adopting a program that “offers gang members cash stipends for graduating from school and generally staying out of trouble.”

Fox News broke the story, explaining that the city has budgeted $1.5 million for this scheme. The money comes from the city’s general fund, which should make Sacramento taxpayers oh-so-happy.

Larry Keane, vice president and general counsel at the National Shooting Sports Foundation, summed it up: “California is dreaming to think punishing law-abiding citizens and business while paying criminals to just not shoot someone provides any answer to reducing crime.”

Apparently this thinking is contagious. Fox reported that the “Advance Peace” project is also being considered in Stockton, and a similar program is already in progress in Richmond.

