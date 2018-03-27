The Unintended Consequence Of Demanding Gun Bans

By Dave Workman

The gun prohibition lobby, which jumped with both feet and all of its media savvy behind the “March for Our Lives” movement of vocal high schoolers, was probably not happy when it was revealed that the March National Instant Check System numbers had spiked to a record high for that month.

While the media had been mentioning how gun sales have slumped since Donald Trump took office, and it appeared that the firearms industry was sliding into recession, the drumbeat for gun control evidently sent Americans once again scurrying to gun shows, gun shops and sporting goods stores. The FBI reported a March record of 2,767,699 NICS checks that had been initiated.

That’s probably not what anti-gunners wanted to see. The number amounted to 334,607 more NICS checks then had been logged in March 2017.

As Insider Online has noted repeatedly when discussing NICS checks, the raw number does not reflect the actual number of firearms sold, but it’s a pretty good indicator. Rather than roll over and play dead while teens and their adult supporters were calling for further erosion of the Second Amendment, concerned Americans were exercising their right to keep and bear arms.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, even that organization’s “adjusted” data shows a 10.8 percent increase in activity over the same month last year.

Alan Gottlieb, SAF, CCRKBA

None of this was lost on Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA). When he saw the data, he said the following: “There is only one reason gun sales may have hit a new record high last month, and that’s the attack on Second Amendment rights that has reached a fever pitch. Even before the victims (at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School) were identified, the anti-gun lobby was hard at work demonizing gun rights and young adult firearm owners at a level we’ve never witnessed before.”

This is not a new phenomenon. Gun sales and concealed carry license applications went up steadily over the years of the Barack Obama presidency. They really spiked in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election when it seemed all but assured that Hillary Rodham Clinton would become the first female president.

Rub Some Salt Into That Wound

As if the NICS check numbers weren’t enough to ruin the day for gun prohibitionists, CNN had another bit of bad news: Donations to the National Rifle Association nearly tripled in the days following the Parkland school shooting, when the gun rights organization found itself blamed for the crime.

Wayne LaPierre, NRA

CNN, quoting reports from the Federal Election Commission, said the NRA took in more than $779,000 in February. That overwhelmed the $248,000 that the FEC said NRA was able to raise in January.

Considering that gun prohibition lobbying groups immediately tried to capitalize on the shooting by sending out email funding appeals to “stop the NRA,” this news came like a face slap with a wet towel.

The same pattern appeared to be true for other gun rights groups, too.

Oregon Initiative Fuels Fire

One thing at which anti-gunners seem to excel is pouring kerosene on a fire, and so it was when a “faith-based” group in Portland filed citizen initiative to ban so-called “assault weapons” in Oregon.

Combine that with the rant in the New York Times by retired Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens that the high school protesters should demand repeal of the Second Amendment, and you’ve got the catalyst for a stampede to the nearest Cabela’s gun department. Gun rights advocates who have contended for decades that “they really do want to take your guns” began thanking Stevens and the high school gun control proponents.

Henceforth, the gun ban bunch will have no credibility at all when they insist they aren’t trying to take away someone’s firearms. That horse has left the barn.

Stevens wrote the dissenting opinion in the landmark District of Columbia v. Heller Second Amendment case almost ten years ago. He still disagrees with the majority ruling that the amendment protects a fundamental individual right to own a firearm.

Federal Adds To Syntech Handgun Ammunition Family

A new entry in the Syntech handgun ammunition family from Federal should appeal to owners of 9mm handguns.

The new load features a 124-grain polymer-encapsulated bullet. It’s designed to eliminate copper and lead fouling and is loaded with a clean-burning propellant. It’s ignited by what Federal calls a Catalyst primer, which earned the 2017 NRA Golden Bullseye Award.

New Carry Rig From DeSantis

There are nine new holsters specifically for the Sig Sauer P365 from DeSantis, and one that caught Insider Online’s attention is a little number dubbed the #105 Intruder.

This rig is a combination of leather and Kydex, and it joins a lot of other rigs that are called “tuckable” models, which came out after the introduction many years ago of a deep concealment holster from Mitch Rosen called “The Workman,” which I designed.

The DeSantis entry has synthetic belt loops front and rear of the Kydex holster panel, with a back panel made from top-grain steer hide. There’s an ample sweat shield that rises up behind the pistol to keep it from chafing skin or wearing a hole in an undershirt.

