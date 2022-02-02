Whenever Dick bellowed his famous, “Hop in boys, we’re going to town” line and loaded all us kids in his woody station wagon, we always stopped at the surplus store. Whether Dick got anything or not, he always bought two ammo cans on his way out. He liked picking the most beat up cans there that usually ran two for a dollar in those days. After he accumulated enough, he would “re-condition” them.

Being curious boys, one of us would finally ask Dick through a mouth full of hotdog, “Mmph, whatca’ gonna…mmpgh do with…mmph…that paint and ammo cans, Dick…BUUURRPPP!?“

Laughing at the sudden expulsion of gulped air, orange soda pop and frankfurter, Dick told us it was time to “gussy-up” the ammo cans with a fresh coat of color-coded paint. He would go on tellin’ us how he’d have to be sooo-careful painting them and how much fun it was to make something so beat-up and ratty look brand new. He coulda’ sold snow to an Eskimo, he was that good.

Next thing you know, us kids would be fightin’ over paint brushes, asking Dick what color he wanted “our” can painted. Dick used red for First-Aid kits, flat green for generic uses and blue for his garage projects.

Using self-tapping screws, Dick would screw the blue cans to his garage wall with the hinge facing down. He’d add a small chain to either side so when the lid opened, it formed a shelf. He’d use 3/8ths plywood and make a small shelf that just fit in the ammo can for jars of nuts, bolts and other assorted hardware. His whole garage was lined with blue ammo cans, labeled, attached to the wall.