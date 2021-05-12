The Good Ol’ Days

We watched violent cartoons, rode bikes without helmets, and shot BB guns, not only surviving, but thriving. We rode our bikes for miles, out of sight from any adult, and were home by dark. I was five when I got my BB gun, a Daisy 1894 reproduction.

On my eighth birthday I got an H&R Plainsman bolt-action .22 rifle. Roaming the fields, or walking the roads at my grandparent’s farm, rifle forever slung over my shoulder, was a regular occurrence. As cars passed, we’d wave to each other. Some stopped, asking how the hunt was going. In my mind, I was a professional groundhog hunter/raccoon trapper.

Yes sir, life was great back then. Isn’t it always? There was more freedom than now. Parents didn’t hover, and the kids didn’t want them too. Today, I’d probably be arrested, and my parents would be indicted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for the things we did back then, which wasn’t wrong at all. It was life.

We were kids familiar with brand names like Daisy, Crossman, Copperhead, Winchester and Remington, while knowing what ratchets, crescent wrenches and sockets were. We watched cartoons where explosives and anvils were used as booby traps. We didn’t need warning labels telling us not to mimic the antics we watched. We had common sense.

We built things, jumped over friends with bike ramps, Evel Knievel style, and drank from the hose, living to tell about it! We carried pocketknives and shot wrist-rocket slingshots, and no one ever got hurt — well, usually. Doing these things made us better adults, too! We’re far more independent, willing to take risks, while having a sense of adventure in our soul, something lacking in today’s world.