Facing Life’s Adversities

Pitch In

Even volunteering at your local gun club, setting a good example and talking to people in a well informed, civilized manner is a step in the right direction. Here’s the hard one, at least for me — when confronted by anti-gunners, keep your cool and try to explain your points. While you probably won’t change their minds, you may change the minds of those listening to your conversation. I know it’s hard, but in the long term, I really believe it’s more effective. Let the anti-gunners blow their gasket — as you gain credibility keeping a cool head during your debate.



Face your adversities like a farmer by keeping a cool head. Don’t get sidetracked. Just as the cows need milked twice a day, supporting gun rights needs to be done on a daily basis. What did you do today to support rights? Let’s not get milked by the left on this. We all need to pitch in what we can.



And that’s no bull.



Oh, and one more thing. Read the Gun Rights and Rights Watch columns in Handgunner and Guns. We’re not just preaching to the choir there, we’re giving you grist and solid info to use when you’re up against the wall and need to explain this whole rights issue. Keep a few good talking points on a card in your wallet if you need to — but be prepared to make sense!



