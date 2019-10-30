And back when I had my copper job, I started hording lead for the future. I considered it my 401K for future shooting needs, and I needed all I could lay my hands on. Five years or so before retiring, I really upped my scrounging game.



I carried 5-gallon buckets in the trunk of my cruiser should I happen to stumble onto someone willing to give me WW. I quickly learned if you brought your own bucket, or were willing to exchange your bucket for theirs, people were more willing to give the WW to you. For some reason, these people were possessive of their buckets. Aren’t we all?



I’d hit the usual hot spots, gas stations, tire stores, and even our own county garage where all county vehicles were maintained. By the time I retired, I had over 30 buckets stored in my garage. Just remember to be kind, sincere and explain you want the WW for bullets you cast for yourself.



When explained this way, it makes people curious as you explain how you do it. Hell, offer them some bullets. Chances are they don’t handload, but they’ll appreciate the offer. And if they do, it’s a small price to pay.