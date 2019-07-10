First Favorites...

Ruger Hunter

Anything made by Ruger is built twice as strong as it needs to be. Priced for the workingman, these two characteristics are why Ruger manages to stay on top of the manufacturing heap.



The Ruger Hunter has a 7.5" ribbed barrel. The thick rib adds weight, helping to dampen recoil, allowing for scope cutouts too, should you choose to scope your shooter. I can still use iron sights, and enjoy doing so, while hunting. I find them quicker to use and don’t notice as much “wobble” with them. While shooting tighter groups is easier with a scope, seeing the “wobble” doesn’t do you much good in the game field.



Ironically, I figure having an easy way of mounting a scope will come in handy for the day when my eyes do deceive me and shooting with “irons” is no longer possible. Settling wobbly crosshairs beats the alternative of not hunting at all with a sixgun, so I appreciate Ruger’s easy method of mounting a scope. Hey, you can always go the “red dot” sight route too.



Lastly, the rib’s forward weight makes it easier holding the gun steady while aiming off-hand.