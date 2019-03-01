Gun Shop Dicks (Detectives, That-Is …)

Handloading Hombre

This next caper is a perplexing problem taking a little probing to deduce. A loyal customer and loiterer of the shop presents it to you. He seems pretty squared away, knowledgeable, and a nice guy too boot. He tells you he tried some new handloads, splitting his barrel halfway down the center of his rifle in the process.



He says he followed the load right from the book. You trust him, but can’t for the life of you figure out what happened. You ask if he has any of the handloads with him and he pulls one from the side pocket of the case.



Your competitive spirit is sparked, as you want to solve this case. “What powder did you use and how much?” He tells you, “Seventy grains of X999” — an extruded powder. You weigh it out and it’s exactly 70 grains.



Then it hits you! This powder isn’t extruded at all. It looks more ball-like in structure. “You sure you used X999?” He says, “Yep! I had to grind it in a mortar and pestle to get the full 70 grains in.” Therein lies your problem! Case solved! He changed the burn rate by grinding the powder into smaller particles.