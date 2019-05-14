Loose Screws — And Other Nut Jobs…

Screwed Again?

Another time I’m out sighting in my scoped Ruger Bisley Hunter in .41 Magnum. This quick affair usually involves three shots and I’m done. That year, I only had 10 handloads left for the wheelgun in question.



Sure enough, Mr. Murphy decides to join us that session. After setting up, my first two shots are about ¾" from each other, 1" high at 50 yards. I figure one more shot will seal the deal.



I take it, and it’s 6" to the left from the first two. “Did I flinch,” I ask myself? Better take another. This time, it lands 4" to the right of the first two rounds. “What the hell’s going on here?” Well, to make a long story short, I shoot up the rest of my ammo, with shots scattered around like a shotgun pattern.



I was crazy, knowing it was time to get a little screwy. I start checking all the screws on the scope rings. The split-ring screws are all snug. Then I check the two big bolts attaching the rings to the cutouts of the gun itself. Loose as a goose, I could actually feel movement by hand as I wiggled the scope.



Old reliable turned out not to be — through my fault. I should have checked my ring screws, but didn’t.

