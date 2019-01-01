Mr. Jenkins

The Good Ol’ Days

While he was working, he’d hit Pacific Arms just about every Friday. It was a great way to end the workweek and see if any new guns came out, check the used rack, or just relax and hang out with like-minded people. It felt good to laugh, joke and catch-up in such a friendly atmosphere.



Hunters, bulls-eye shooters, plinkers, collectors, it didn’t matter; they all loved guns! Working hard made them play just as hard on their time off. They all joked about hiding guns from their wives. They’d always jest, “At least we aren’t wasting our money at some bar! We can always resell the guns if we have to.”



The bantering never stopped as they harassed each other while enjoying each other’s company. We all need a place where we can take refuge, a place everyone knows our name, and gun shops like Pacific Arms were like that.