Pecking at my keyboard on a daily basis gives me instant access to the internet. Usually, I’m looking something up for an article, but during those lulls of a brainstorming session, I wander over to social media. For here, you never really know what you’re are going to stumble across.

As a cop, we were told we would have a front row seat to the greatest show on earth. And we were. However, this was the days before social media, where some people bare their souls, showing things we wish we could forget. After sifting through the garbage, there are a few gems — gems I wish to share with you.

Social media has been a great way to meet with some of you FMG readers through the messenger system, and just as a way to connect through daily pictures, memes and thoughts with new and old friends alike. So, here are four gems I thought worthy of sharing I found this week on various social media sites.