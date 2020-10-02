Quite the Honor
Every year, a convention is held honoring recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor. What patriotic American wouldn’t love this picture showing the youngest and oldest living Marine Congressional Medal of Honor recipients — true warriors they are!
Born October 2, 1923, Herschel “Woody” Williams charged the beaches of Iwo Jima during WWII. On February 23, 1945 Cpl. Williams repeatedly charged various concrete pill boxes, alone, where Japanese were firing machine guns. Using explosives and his flamethrower, Williams silenced the concrete bunkers.
Kyle Carpenter, born October 19, 1989 was awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism during the battle of Marjah, on November 21, 2010, throwing his body on a grenade that landed on a rooftop security post, saving the life of a fellow Marine.
These men are true heroes — not overpaid, spoiled sports stars playing kid games for a living. They fought for you and me, so we can enjoy the freedoms we enjoy. I hold armed service members in the highest esteem.