Ruger M77 Hawkeye African 9.3X62

Ruger M77 African 9.3X62

This rifle is not from Holland & Holland of London, but rather, Sturm, Ruger & Co., from Newport, as it should be. One would be proud to own such a beautiful rifle, dubbed “The African.” This is a Lipsey’s exclusive, a large distributor of Ruger firearms, and the second of the African series, designed by VP Jason Cloessner, of Lipsey’s.



First in the series was the seductive .275 Rigby, more commonly known as the 7X57 Mauser. Again, what’s in a name?



As I hold, turn, fondle and shoulder this splendid shooter, I appreciate its fine craftsmanship. The walnut stock is sleek, and the fine checkering at the wrist and forearm is excellent, giving the rifle a secure, natural feel.



The contrasting ebony-tip fore-end promotes the stylish good looks of a traditional African rifle. The barreled action is a high polished blue, with barrel band, for both form and function.



The barrel itself is a thin 24" wisp of blued steel, swinging effortlessly, beautifully balancing itself just forward of the trigger guard as a classic rifle should.



The rear sight is marvelously sculpted, with bridge-base and folding rear sight, while the front sight is fully banded, and just as handsome, with a brass-bead. A traditional red rubber butt-pad absorbs any felt recoil for those afflicted with “recoilitis”.



A well-rounded bolt knob makes cycling the Mauser-like, non-rotating extractor — with controlled round feeding and fixed ejector — a joy to handle. This is the first time Ruger has blued their bolt knobs since the tang safety M77, for this series. Nice job all around, Ruger!