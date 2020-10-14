The Classic “Keith”

When it comes to cast bullets, the term “Keith” bullet has morphed into any slug resembling a semi-wadcutter (SWC) design. Human nature being what it is, people generalize, encompassing anything resembling what the true meaning of the concept was in the first place. This certainly happened to “Keith” bullets.

While digging through stacks of old photocopied articles, I stumble upon an old favorite written by Elmer over 50 years ago. It gives detailed history of his cast bullet designs. Reading it reminded me of the old saying, “He’s forgotten more than you’ll ever know.” In my case, it was simply “He’s forgotten.”

I recognized the material, having read and re-read this article over the years. Over time, we forget things we knew by heart if we don’t take the time to refresh our memories. I figured this was the perfect time to share these findings with a refresher of sorts on “Keith” cast bullets.