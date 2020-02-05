The Gateway Cartridge

According to dictionaries and what I remember from my days in school, a gateway drug is a substance that “while not itself addictive, may lead to the use of other addictive substances.” When it comes to shooting, perhaps nothing has hooked more people into joining the world of firearms than the wonderful .22 rimfire cartridge.



For many of us, it was the first cartridge we shot — and it made sense. Having little to no recoil makes it pleasant to shoot for both young beginners and grizzled grandpas. And it’s usually abundant, relatively cheap and just plain fun to shoot.