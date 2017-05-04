‘This Is A Recipe Game’ — Interview With Bob Nosler

By Dave Workman

Modern metallic cartridge reloading is “a recipe game,” and high-volume handgunners perhaps know this best of all because it takes hundreds or even thousands of rounds to develop the skills necessary to win in competition or combat, or to put a bullet where it belongs in a game animal or predator.

Coming up with the right combination of bullet, powder, primer and brass to produce X-ring accuracy does not happen immediately. That, in a nutshell, is the heart and soul of cartridge reloading. Some people spend months looking for that perfect “recipe” at the bench, then at the range, and then back to the bench.

That’s a major reason that Nosler has produced a series of reloading manuals, with updated information in each successive volume. The reloading manual is something of a “recipe book,” with recommended loads for hundreds of popular cartridges, some of the wildcats and some calibers that might seem passé. One might suggest that Nosler and his crew are the chefs.

There are pioneer names in this game, and among the most prominent is Nosler, an eastern Oregon bullet company founded by the late John Nosler. His son, Bob, is CEO and his grandson, John is COO. Based in Bend, the company has expanded to include custom ammunition manufacturing and the name is even found on a series of custom rifles and proprietary cartridges.

Insider Online caught up with Bob at the recent National Rifle Association annual meetings and exhibits in Atlanta. He had plenty of reasons to be there — Nosler serves on the NRA Board of Directors — and truth be told, he enjoys mixing with shooters and hunters, talking shop, sharing a hunting story or two, or enjoying a good chuckle.

A soft-spoken gentle man “from the old school,” Nosler literally grew up around reloading. Once in a telephone conversation, he confessed to still enjoying running loads through a pressure barrel, and it’s safe to conclude this fellow knows his way around a reloading press.

Specifically about reloading handgun ammunition, Nosler observed that a projectile “has to meet its intended use.” That is, the bullet needs to perform the task for which it is selected. For example, the hollowpoint is suited for hunting and self-defense, while one might use a softpoint or lead semi-wadcutter for target work.

“We prefer truncated cone (designs) for pistol bullets,” Nosler said, “because they seem to be inherently more accurate.”

Full disclosure: We’ve used Nosler’s .41-caliber 210-grain JHP bullets in a Smith & Wesson .41 Magnum to compete in the rather informal “Elmer Keith Memorial handgun shoot,” a little event held each June southwest of Spokane, Washington. It’s an invitation-only affair, modest by comparison to more formal competitions, but it attracts some remarkably good handgun shooters.

Nosler didn’t just talk cartridge reloading. He also had some observations about gun rights and politics. With Donald Trump in the Oval Office, he sees far less angst about threats to the Second Amendment. Now is a time for gun owners to enjoy shooting more, he suggested.

Nosler would like to see national concealed carry reciprocity become law. The previous administration, he said, “was negative to any kind of self-defense.”

“Folks from all walks of life need…to protect themselves,” he noted.

Over the past couple of years, Nosler has expanded operations. The company built a new facility in Redmond, where they make Nosler Custom brass and load Nosler Custom ammunition.

What does the future hold? “I wish I knew,” he would only say.

One thing seems certain. Nosler is following the tradition of his father, who worked at the company until he was 98, coming in four days a week, holding meetings and watching his company grow.

Bob Nosler has been able to watch the NRA grow. He said that has been gratifying because he is part of the firearms industry.

“It really is about freedom,” he said. “We came so close to the flame. We’ve got a good man in Trump, and (Donald) junior reloads.”

And that just might be the key to it all. The next generation of shooters, served by another generation of Noslers.

‘Legally-Armed Detroit’ Offers Free Training To Women

Outreach to women is a big deal these days, and Legally Armed In Detroit is offering a free firearms lesson on Sunday, May 21 at Top Gun Shooting Sports in Taylor, Michigan.

According to the announcement, this course was the brainchild of firearms instructor and commentator Rick Ector. They are anticipating a sizeable crowd numbering perhaps in the hundreds. This is the sixth annual event.

No previous firearm training is required, as this is a very basic experience aimed at beginners.

Ector operates Rick’s Firearm Academy of Detroit. The first time this course was offered, 50 women showed up, but last year 400 turned out and the goal this time around is for 600 women to attend.

New Ruger Handgun Model

Ruger recently announced another version of its popular LCRx double-action revolver, this one an eight-shooter chambered in .22 Long Rifle.

Weighing in at 17.3 ounces, thanks to its patented polymer fire control housing and monolithic frame made from 7000-series aerospace-grade aluminum, the LCRx has an exposed hammer, 3-inch barrel, adjustable rear sight, replaceable pinned front sight and stainless steel cylinder finished in PVD.

This new revolver is fitted with a hand-filling Hogue Tamer Monogrip.

Polly Wanna Homicide?

Proving that Americans don’t have a corner on loony criminal behavior, Fox News recently reported the very strange tale of a guy named Ignazio Frailis of Cagliari, a city on the island of Sardinia.

The report said this guy had been charged with the murder of his neighbor, identified as Maria Bonaria Contu, a 60-year-old married woman with two children. His motive is straight out of the Twilight Zone, perhaps by way of The Godfather: He told authorities that Contu had trained a parrot to insult him.

Frailis, who reportedly spent his days playing violent video games, evidently couldn’t stand what was the bird’s constant taunting.

The report quoted Magistrate Paolo De Angelis, who provided this astute observation: “I don’t exclude mental problems . Even the worst parrot in the world doesn’t justify this.”

And just what was “this?” Well, when Contu returned from a walk with friends one day, Frailis allegedly stabbed her 11 times, and also stabbed a friend who tried to help her.

The suspect’s uncle insisted his nephew was not a violent fellow at all, and that he has a history of caring for pet dogs and cats. “He has never hurt anyone,” Uncle Dario Serra said.

https://www.facebook.com/notes/rick-ector/local-firearm-instructors-aim-to-train-600-detroit-area-women-without-cost/10158754440130455/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1501101156581002/

http://www.ruger.com/products/lcrx/specSheets/5435.html

http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/05/04/woman-killed-by-neighbor-after-allegedly-training-pet-parrot-to-insult-him.html

Check Back Each Week For More Insider Online Articles

Read More Insider Online Articles