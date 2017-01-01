This Physicians’ Group Has An Antidote For Gun Control Snake Oil

By Dave Workman

In an era when it seems that even the medical community has become decidedly anti-gun, a group of pro-Second Amendment physicians is fighting back against this political pandemic, one patient at a time if necessary.

Enter the Doctors for Responsible Gun Ownership (DRGO), founded more than 20 years ago and now a “project” of the Second Amendment Foundation, with arguments and information to counter the gun control rhetoric of their colleagues. In a recent blog post by DRGO Project Director Dr. Arthur Przebinda, he asserted that “medicine has an institutional bias against guns.”

After the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of appeals struck down provisions in the Florida Firearm Owner’s Privacy Act — the controversial “docs versus Glocks” case — DRGO went to work on creating a physicians’ referral service for gun owners who want health care from their family doctor, not a sermon on gun safety.

The Florida statute had been written to stop medical professionals from offering advice on guns in the home, a subject many feel the doctors have no business discussing. After all, firearms instructors don’t offer medical advice or engage in brain surgery as a habit.

Dr. Arthur Przebinda

Przebinda referred to a study published in the Journal of Pediatrics that suggested the opinion of a physician “on non-medical matters can hold a lot of sway with patients.” That’s something gun rights activists don’t like at all. As Przebinda put it, “People who are not gun owners (and, thus, less likely aware of concerns over the validity of doctors advising about guns) are more likely to follow their doctors’ advice. The ramification of that happening on a national scale is concerning to those who care about the Bill of Rights.”

To back up that assertion, Przebinda grabbed a graphic from MedPage Today. In a September 2016 article, a staff writer for that publication noted, “The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends pediatricians screen patients for the presence of guns in the home, and advises support for homes without guns.” It may not matter so much that patients don’t often follow their doctor’s advice about guns, but only that the pediatrics group wants its members to “screen patients” about guns in the home.

According to DRGO, that’s a “boundary violation.” A doctor snooping into the privacy of a patient on a subject they know little or nothing about; that’s the concern at the roots of the controversy. The survey results revealed by the Journal of Pediatrics included this, according to MedPage Today: “Nearly a fourth of gun owners said they would ignore advice to have a gun-free home, and 14% said they would be offended by such a suggestion.”

A questionnaire of patients asked this question: “If a pediatrician advised me to not have any firearms in the home for child safety, I would…”

The survey produced these results: About 15 percent of gun owners would be offended by the advice, another 15 percent would follow the advice. More than 20 percent would ignore the advice, and nearly 50 percent would “think it over.”

Among the non-gun owners, about 46 percent would follow the advice.

Find A Friendly Physician

DRGO’s new referral service for privacy-minded gun owners to find a gun-friendly physician, or at least one who doesn’t mix politics with medicine, is inviting doctors to come aboard.

Back in early September, DRGO’s Arthur Przebinda, MD noted in a news release, “Patients want to trust their provider to not make mistakes and to not lie to them. Unfortunately, when it comes to guns, medical organizations have not been living up to that expectation. Medical associations have been insinuating an anti-gun political agenda into the patient-doctor relationship for decades.”

The cure? DRGO responded to increasing demand for gun-friendly physicians by creating a directory of such doctors. All health care providers, DRGO says, “are encouraged to sign up.” The directory is open to medical doctors, dentists, chiropractors, osteopaths, psychotherapists, psychologists, optometrists, nurse practitioners and pharmacists.

The directory is not published on line or elsewhere, and it doesn’t screen providers.

It’s Easy: Just Repeal The Second Amendment!

If anti-gun doctors can’t cure the urge by millions of Americans to flex their trigger fingers, there’s another possibility.

Just repeal the Second Amendment.

No fooling, that’s exactly the thrust of an online effort to adopt a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Arguing that, “Tens of thousands of lives are lost in the United States every year due to unnecessary gun violence, a result clearly and severely exacerbated by simple access to “pump-action,” automatic, and semi-automatic arms,” this proposal is called “the gun violence amendment.”

The website asking people to sign the petition doesn’t indicate who is behind this effort. But Repeal the Second Amendment has its own Facebook page. Here’s their proposed language:

Section 1. The second article of amendment to the Constitution of the United States is hereby repealed.

Section 2. The manufacturing, transportation or importation in or into any State, Territory, or possession of the United States for delivery or use therein of pump-action, semi-automatic or automatic firearms is hereby prohibited.

Section 3. This article shall be inoperative unless it shall have been ratified as an amendment to the Constitution by conventions in the several States, as provided in the Constitution, within ten years from the date of the submission hereof to the States by the Congress.

Oh, yeah, this is going to gather steam. Uh-huh.

That Nearly-Severed Pinkie Gave Him Away

If you’re going to attempt a carjacking, be careful not to tangle with someone who fights back so strenuously that you shoot yourself in the hand and nearly blow off your pinkie finger.

That’s the moral of a story with a bad ending for the bad guys from DeKalb County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV News, this would-be carjack happened in the parking lot of a Sam’s Club in Chamblee. Two thugs picked the wrong intended victim who didn’t care for the idea of being strong-armed out of a car. The fight ensued.

It lasted right up to the point where one of the fools capped off a round that left the little finger on his right hand hanging by just a little bit of skin. Cops didn’t have any trouble finding this guy; after all, how many people do you see in a day walking around with a pinkie hanging off of their bloody hand?

