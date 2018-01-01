Thyrm Switchback 2.0

With the SwitchBack 2.0, Thyrm has introduced the next evolution from the original SwitchBack. New features include: a stronger pocket clip (able to work with MOLLE/PALS webbing), a pocket-clip position that allows for deeper carry, an optimized design to ease installation, wider thumb rest with traction features, small crush ribs on the lip (creating a custom fit across a broader range of lights), an aluminum spacer (expanding compatibility with Streamlight HL and HL-X flashlights) and a finger ringer able to release under heavy force/torque — but can be reset.

Thyrm

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/thyrm