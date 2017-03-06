Time For Fur Huggers To Thank Hunters, Gun Owners

By Dave Workman

It’s time for the annual “thank a hunter and gun owner” exercise, which anti-hunters and gun prohibitionists invariably seem to overlook.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service recently announced its Fiscal Year 2017 apportionment to the states from the federal Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act, which places a special excise tax on firearms and ammunition. Insider Online talked about this a few months ago, but these are new numbers and they are significant.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Pittman-Robertson, and every time someone presses a trigger, racks a slide or works a lever, that’s the sound of wildlife conservation at work. Antis hate acknowledging this but without “gun people,” today’s wildlife programs would be in sorry shape, if not altogether non-existent.

Those who choke on the idea of thanking hunters and shooters for anything might instead thank Barack Obama and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Their policies drove gun sales to new highs over the past year and here’s what was reaped for wildlife: $780,031,696, of which $629,410,911 is available to state wildlife agencies. Money also went to the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, according to the Department of Interior.

One need only look at the raw data from the FBI’s National Instant Background Check system to appreciate the activity. In 2015, the NICS system reported 23,141,970 initiated background checks. Last year, fueled by what many believed was the impending election of Clinton, there were 27,538,673 checks. While these numbers do not represent the number of firearms actually sold, they suggest a pretty strong business in guns and that translates to more money into the Pittman-Robertson account.

Now, in January and February, the numbers were down somewhat. In February, for example, there were 2,234,817 NICS checks. Adjusted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, there were 1,298,208 to reflect more closely gun sales activity, which was a decrease of 12.7 percent compared to the February 2016 figure of 1,487,274, according to the NSSF Bullet Points.

Thirteen states received more than $20 million apiece under this year’s Pittman-Robertson allocations, with Texas getting the largest sum of $35,981,845, followed by Alaska, which receives $32,969,429 for the current fiscal year.

The other states scoring more than $20 million are Arizona, California, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

In addition to wildlife restoration and enhancement projects, money from this fund may also be used for hunter education and range development.

So what about this? Gun owners who don’t hunt also contribute to this fund simply by purchasing firearms and ammunition. Over the course of the past 70 years since Pittman-Robertson became law in 1937 and took effect the following summer, a couple of billion dollars has been raised for wildlife.

Can any anti-hunting so-called “wildlife” organization claim that? No?

Wisconsin Justices Rule In Favor Of CCW On Madison Buses

Anti-gunners in Wisconsin took one on the chin March 7 when the state Supreme Court handed down a 5-2 decision that said the city of Madison’s Metro Transit agency could not prohibit passengers from carrying firearms aboard buses.

Wisconsin Carry, Inc., and a private citizen who is also a member originally brought the case. They challenged the gun prohibition, which had been adopted in 2005, on the grounds that it was in conflict with the state’s preemption statute, known as Act 35. The lawsuit was filed in 2014 when the transit agency refused to change its regulation.

The gun rights group lost at trial and again at the appellate court level, but persisted and it paid off. Justice Daniel Kelly wrote the 48-page majority opinion, and it explained that the city couldn’t dance around Act 35 by arguing that the gun prohibition was an agency rule adopted by the city’s Transit and Parking Commission.

There was a dissent from Justices Ann Bradley and Shirley Abrahamson. It suggested that the majority had essentially interpreted the state statute incorrectly.

Problem: Gun Thefts From Cars: Solution: End Gun-Free Zones

When The Trace reported that thefts of firearms from cars have increased, the head of a gun rights organization offered up a “Well, DUH” explanation.

Alan Gottlieb, founder and executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation blamed at least some of these thefts on the proliferation of so-called “gun-free zones.” Legally-armed citizens are forced to leave their defensive sidearms in their vehicles when they go to certain venues, such as government buildings, sports stadiums, public and private schools, colleges and universities and even private establishments including theaters, restaurants and shopping malls.

“American gun owners are being systematically discriminated against for simply exercising their constitutionally-protected right to bear arms,” Gottlieb said in a prepared statement. “Ultimately, honest citizens are being victimized by such restrictions because not only are they vulnerable to criminal attack because of these unilateral disarmament laws, they stand an increasing chance of having their property stolen. The bottom line is that whether you own a gun or not, these laws make us all less safe.”

The Trace received funding from anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety.

Irrefutable Evidence

When an 18-year-old identified as Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada called the sheriff to his mother’s house near Zebulon, N.C., he allegedly told the dispatcher that he had killed her.

Asked if he was sure she was dead, he insisted to the dispatcher that she was.

Providing undeniable evidence when deputies arrived, the teen came out to meet them, carrying her severed head in one hand and a rather large butcher’s knife in the other, according to WNCN News. The victim was 35-year-old Yesenia Funes Beatriz Machada and the suspect later reportedly told investigators that he killed his mother because he “felt like it,” according to WRAL News.

He’s been charged with first-degree murder, and there’s another little problem. He apparently is in the country illegally, having come here from Honduras. If convicted, however, officials say he won’t have to worry about deportation.

