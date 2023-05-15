Better Than I Knew

Safety Action

Like all guns, the CZ75 evolved to have a firing pin safety (CZ75B) and ambi controls (CZ85), and CZ has wisely used it as the core design language for most of their handgun line, including the polymer-framed P-09, the .45 caliber CZ 97, SP-01, Shadow, RAMI and other pistols. There have also been a blue million copies, including the Dornaus & Dixon Bren Ten that introduced the 10mm cartridge and was promoted by no less than Col. Jeff Cooper himself, whose home I’m sitting about a hundred yards from as I write this.

Of the still classically styled ’75 derivatives, the CZ75B Omega convertible was the most advanced. With a slightly simplified mechanism, it’s readily user-convertible between a decocker double-action (like the current CZ75 BD) or the traditional DA/SA with a safety that allows cocked and locked carry (CZ75B). Visually, it has a slightly different contour for the trigger and the frame directly behind it, and a squared hammer rides above a subtle but shapely integral beavertail. Capacity is 16-in-the-clip-and-one-in-the-hole, for a total of 17 rounds.

Mine, purchased shortly before CZ announced the end of production, came with the decocker safety installed. To change it (which I did promptly), first field strip the gun by clearing it and removing the mag. Like any other ’75, you pull the slide back until the witness mark on the left rear of the frame lines up with the one on the slide so the slidestop can be tapped out. Unlike a Hi-Power or 1911, it will not push out with your fingers: It has to be driven out, and woe be unto you if you try without the witness marks lined up correctly. Run the slide assembly off the frame, and you’ll see the cross shaft of the ambidextrous safety/decocker. The right-side lever has a tab that, once inserted through its hole in the frame, is locked into place by the trigger bar. It comes out last. The right-side lever, another feature borrowed from the Hi-Power, is held in place by the ejector. To separate them, push down on the ejector while pushing inwards (right to left) on the cross shaft, where it protrudes through the right-side lever. A small punch will help. Once the left side lever is out, rotate the right side one and push down on the trigger bar to remove it.

The decocker has a spring that rides on the cross shaft and you’ll want to pay attention to its orientation before you remove it to ensure you reinstall it correctly. Better yet, take a picture with your phone. One other word to the wise: The safety lever detent is a small, flat spring-loaded piece held in tension against the back of the safety plate and fits into a shallow recess on the side of the receiver. It pops out easily, and you’ll want to ensure it’s oriented correctly in the safe/off-safe position before you try to shove it into place. Obviously, I learned this the hard way, but at least the tiny black tab was easy to find against the light-colored carpet in my office.