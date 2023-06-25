big bore meets big block

First, let’s get this out of the way here. This sublime Les Baer Boss model 1911 in .45 ACP costs exactly $2,560 according to their website. And as much as you may not believe it since you may be stuck in a continuous loop circuit of 1973 thinking — that’s an exceptional deal for a custom 1911 of this quality. “Yeah, but I bought my 1911 in 1973 for only $179, so that’s nuts if you ask me.” Yeah, and we bought houses for $15,000 and new cars for $4,000. Have you priced a new car or house these days? Or a custom 1911?

According to a fancy computer program, converting 1973 dollars to 2018 dollars gives us about $1,100 in today’s money. Now I’m going to go out on a limb and say that same fellow with the $179 price would scream and stomp his feet if I suggested he pay over $1,100 for a 1911 today — which is the same as he paid in 1973 in comparison!

And, oddly enough, $1,100 is darn close to what a decent quality production 1911 costs today. And they go up from there. When we reach the rarefied air where custom guns live, be thinking along the lines of about $3,000 for a bare-bones starter model.

So suddenly, a $2,560 honest-to-gosh custom 1911 guaranteed to shoot 3″ at 50 yards might actually be a screaming deal. Huh? What’s that again?

Let’s take this little game a step further and have some fun, if you will. What else would about $2,500 buy you today? How about a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with 194,000 miles on it. (“Some rust but not too bad, paint might buff out but maybe not.”) Dinner for four (almost) at Masa Restaurant in New York (not including drinks, tax and gratuity, of course). One pair of NikeCraft Mars Yard Shoes. (Really?) There’s also an Indonesian Ayam Cemani exotic chicken (alive) too. Except really it’s $5,000 because you have to buy a pair.

I had to add this one too — $2,500 will net you one micro-mini “teacup” pig that only gets to be about 20 lbs. All the rage in urban NY City we hear. But I have to admit, the cute factor was off the charts. So which would you ante-up $2,500 for? I’m sorta’ liking the idea of having a 1911 which would easily out-live me, shoot better than I can shoot, be the envy of my shooting buds and entertain me with no-end of self-gratifying satisfaction whenever I see it smiling back at me in my safe.

Okay, enough of that now. I hope you get my point though.