Guncrafter's Hoss

The 1911

But we can’t exactly say that about a 1911, can we? If Mr. Browning picked up a modern 1911 he’d know exactly what he had in his hand. Would be able to take it apart, operate it and, in all honesty, likely improve upon it even now. Henry would likely not even be able to start a modern car. So where does that put us?

In two places, actually. One is being blessed with something so nearly perfect in its original form it’s only been enhanced and improved over the years, while the solid, basic form and design remains the same. There’s a quote that says something along the lines of “… you know when something is perfect when you can’t take a single thing away from the design.”

A sharp knife comes to mind. Take the edge away — a single thing — and you no longer have a knife, just a bar of steel. Add engraving or a fancy hilt and you still only have a knife. But take the basic, core idea away and the tool disappears regardless of how pretty it has become.

The second place we’re at is having to deal with 105-year-old technology and design. A hammer is a hammer, but improvements in hammer making allow modern framers to work faster, more easily and more efficiently. But a modern hammer still has a face for striking and still works the same way it did 1,000 years ago.

A modern 1911 still shoots a powerful .45 ACP cartridge, for instance, but we can now construct guns faster, more easily and more efficiently and end up with a better product. But have we significantly changed the methodology or truly addressed any significant areas of potential problems in the design? How far apart is today’s 1911 from those of 105 years ago? Would an extractor made today fit a 1911 made 80 years ago? Likely. Would they compare to the auto analogy? I don’t think so. To me, it’s almost like today’s 1911 designs might equate to a 1950’s car model. Or a 1940’s model?

Harsh words? Not at all — but honest words, yes. Today’s 1911’s are elegant, stylish and, in most cases, can keep up with anything recently invented. If this is so then, what did Guncrafter do to lift the bar high enough to get our attention?