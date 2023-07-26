Kahr TP9 GEN2 Premium

Shooting Thoughts

Another of my “favorite” guns is a Kahr P45 (see this issue’s “What Do We Carry” feature). I’ve had it for some years and, like every other Kahrs I’ve shot, it shoots like a laser beam. I’ve let friends shoot it and they invariably go find their own. It’s one of my “general” guns I can do just about anything with, in spite of its smallish size. Take a 100-yard shot? You bet. Shoot a plate rack? No problem. Pop the boar rooting in the pasture? Done. This sort of “everyman’s” gun concept is sound and I found myself thinking about the TP9 in the same way.

Initially I was sort of doubtful of the red dot. I thought, “Oh, it’s big, it’s in the way, the battery will die, it catches on stuff, etc.” But after living with it for a few months now, I don’t even notice it, and the red triangle pops right up when I lift the gun into firing position. And, unlike some others I’ve seen, it indexes virtually perfectly right on the top of the front sight (depends upon where you sight it in, of course). And if the dot goes dead, so what? The irons are right there.

I had some great fun shooting on my plate rack just before sitting down to write this. Run after run showed me the dot just dances from target to target as you time your trigger squeezes. I also rested on my E-Z-Go ATV at about 50 yards and could quite easily hit the head zone on a steel torso target. Clang after clang.

I have a pond on my property and since it’s fall as I write this, there are leaves aplenty floating on the surface. From about 25 yards, it was fun and easy to nail ’em time after time. Bang, splash … bang, splash. I think I found a new game. It’s a fun gun to shoot — and this helps to keep you shooting.

I also noticed after the 600 or so test rounds through the TP9, the trigger smoothed out nicely. It was a tad gritty at first, and right at 6 pounds solid, but I knew from past experience they tend to smooth out with use. After the test, it was still a solid 6 pounds, but smoother. I imagine there are pistolsmiths out there who work on these actions, and this is always an option if you think you need it.

Take-down is typical Kahr but there’s a couple of things to keep in mind. First, when you try to put the recoil spring and guide rod back in, install the barrel into the slide, then face the front of the slide toward you (as it lays on a table in front of you) and use both hands and fingers to slowly “roll” the recoil spring guide rod around until it lines up just right as you press it home. It will take a few tries but you’ll eventually get the hang of it.

Also — and this is very important — once you put the slide release back in make sure you’ve captured the tiny spring in the frame which puts pressure “down” on the release. This assures it will only lock open on an empty magazine. Many people forget this step and complain about the slide locking unexpectedly. Keep an eye on this and you’ll have no issues.