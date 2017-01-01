Train With The Pros! Make New Friends! Hone Your Shooting Skills!

NSSF Fall 2017 Fantasy Camp Oct. 26–29, 2017

Only A Few Slots Remain So Don’t Wait Too Long …

By Suzi Huntington

Fantasy Camp is just that: Great fun, great friends and a rare way to get personal instruction from top shooters. It’s like learning to play golf — except for the fact one of today’s top masters would be teaching you personally! At NSSF Fantasy Camp, accomplished competition shooters, winners-all, stay right at your elbow walking you through the tips, tricks and training you need to hone your shooting skills. And, everyone is invited!

I attended the Spring Fantasy Camp in Las Vegas and came away reinvigorated to keep practicing. Smiles ruled the days, and the fact the camp is all-inclusive (your entry fee pretty much pays for everything) assures it’s a no-worry, relaxing time so you’re able to focus on the things you most want to improve.

The price includes instruction from the world’s top pro shooters, a ton of range time — and a bit of friendly competition too. Registration also covers hotel for four days and three nights, transportation to and from the airport and range, ammo, all meals, a personalized professional shooting shirt, a range bag loaded with all kinds of cool gear, a commemorative shooting cap, evening cocktails and events, a video and photos of the experience and even loaner firearms if you need them!

New Friends

I came away from the last event with a host of new friends, memories and plenty of photos and videos to remind me what I need to practice. Tisma Juett, NSSF manager, recruitment and retention, runs the show. She’s a rocket of energy and positive enthusiasm, and she anchors the event.

“I love seeing this event come together,” said Tisma. “Everyone wonders at the start if they’re as good as the person standing next to them and if they have what it takes to master the skills our pro shooters have. But what they also have in common is an enormous desire to learn, and that’s why, when this camp ended, there was nothing but a long line of grinning faces and a camp full of really, really good shooters.”

Some Details

The event runs something like this: The camp begins with everyone flying into Las Vegas on Thursday where NSSF-provided transportation takes participants to the event sponsor hotel, the Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa. From there, NSSF provides hotel accommodations, meals, ammunition, evening receptions and more through the event’s conclusion Sunday.

During their time at the Clark County Shooting Complex, shooters will learn how to perfect holster skills, firearms and stage transitions, shooting while moving, barrier and obstacle negotiations and more before dividing into teams for an intense 3-Gun relay match on the final day. More than 30,000 rounds of ammunition are going to be expended during the course of the camp, so make sure you’re shooting some of it!

I can’t recommend this too highly. It’s run perfectly, and the entire event shows the sort of attention to detail needed to make sure things keep moving along at a fast pace, while everyone still has the time to learn, relax and enjoy — all in a safe, well-directed environment. It’s a great way for parents to shoot with their adult children (everyone needs to be 21 or older), and a fun way to spend an action-packed few days!

The NSSF — and I — would like to thank its spring 2017 camp title sponsor, Fime Group, home of the Arex/REX Zero 1, as well as Hornady, SIG SAUER, LWRC International, Winchester Ammunition and PolyCase Ammunition for their generous support. The Las Vegas Clark County Shooting Complex delivered top-level service and a team of professional range personnel.

The next 3-Gun http://www2.nssf.org/e/127421/2rx82Wk/2rlrzx/98818397 NSSF Fantasy Camp will take place this Oct. 26–29, at the world-class Clark County Shooting Complex in Las Vegas with hotel accommodations at the Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa. Now through Labor Day, NSSF is offering a 10 percent discount off of the regular registration fee of $2,995. Enter the code LABORDAY to receive your discount. Only a few spots remain, and this event is looking to sell out quickly. I had such a blast, it’s hard not to sign up again!

Click here to register: www.eiseverywhere.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=258956

For more information and to sign up for notifications regarding future camps, visit http://shootingsportsfantasycamp.com

In case you didn’t know:

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is the trade association for the firearms industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of more than 12,000 manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations and publishers. For more information visit http://www.nssf.org

NSSF Fantasy Camp Photos From April 2017

