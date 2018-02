Additionally, the Lucky Gator holster can now accommodate most semi-auto pistols. It had previously been available for 4- to 5-inch model 1911s only. These holsters are made with select American alligator hide over premium vegetable-tanned steer leather with waxed nylon stitching. Features include a draw shield to provide comfort when drawing or reholstering. It’s available in brown or black.

Triple K Manufacturing Co.

(619) 232-2066

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/triple-k-mfg-co