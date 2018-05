The Brass Vehement Apocalypse Etched Precision Press Pen from Tuff Writer is a spin off the classic Tuff Writer design mated with a timeless material in the form of C360 Naval Brass. An hour prepping and finishing is completed before sending each pen to Vehement Knives for a special acid wash. Each etch is unique and applied by hand making every pen a one of a kind.

