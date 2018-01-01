UM Tactical Qualifier Holster

The Qualifier Holster by UM Tactical is designed to meet all law enforcement firearm qualification requirements. It comes with a belt band and IWB clip for carry inside or outside the waistband. The holster can also be used for lawful civilian concealed carry. The Qualifier is manufactured in left- or right-handed models and fits many popular L.E. pistols including GLOCK Models 19 and 43 and the S&W Shield. It’s manufactured from Boltran 4332 — an ultra-high impact thermoplastic — to provide rigidity and durability to maximize serviceability.

UM Tactical

(866) 979-4486

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/um-tactical