Enter To Win A Turnbull Ruger Mark IV Target 10" Prize Package!

45th Anniversary Sneak Peek

Enjoy The Eye-Candy Preview
By Handgunner Staff
1

Imagine Filling Your Hand With This Beauty

This Cimarron Frontier .45 LC revolver and custom DeSantis holster is the cover and giveaway package for the September/October 45th Anniversary issue of American Handgunner.

This GIANT issue includes plenty more surprises so you might want to make sure it lands in your mail box.

It’s gonna be a heck of a party. You should come.

||CLICK HERE|| to start or extend your print subscription now
only $12.45 for a full year.

1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

45th Anniversary...
Preview of the September/October 45th Anniversary issue of American Handgunner.
Read Full Article
WINNERS AND LOSERS
Most gun rights activists are familiar with the concept of state preemption, a statute reserving all authority for setting and administering gun laws in the...
Read Full Article
How to Die Well
I knew him less than three days, yet I count him among my dearest friends. He showed me how to die well.
Read Full Article